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Hy-Tech Engineers IPO allotment date | GMP hints 85% listing gain after massive subscription status

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP today: According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of 45 in the grey market today

Asit Manohar
Updated28 Aug 2026, 10:02 AM IST
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Hy-Tech Engineers IPO subscription status: The public issue worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>136 crore got subscribed to around 245 times its size.
Hy-Tech Engineers IPO subscription status: The public issue worth ₹136 crore got subscribed to around 245 times its size.(Photo: AI-generated)
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Hy-Tech Engineers IPO allotment: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd ended on 27 August 2026. The public issue received a strong response from investors. According to Hy-Tech Engineers IPO subscription status, the book-building issue was subscribed to around 245 times its size. This led to a bullish grey-market sentiment. According to market observers, Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is 45, nearly 85% listing pop.

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Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP today

According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of 45 in the grey market today. This means Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP today is 45, which is around 85% of the upper price band of 53 apiece of the Hy-Tech Engineers IPO. So, the grey market is signalling 85% listing gain for the lucky allottees receiving the company shares through the share allotment process.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO subscription status

After the bidding ended, the public issue had been booked around 245 times, the retail portion had been subscribed around 175 times, and the NII segment had been filled more than 210 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to nearly 250 times.

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Hy-Tech Engineers IPO allotment date

In the wake of the ‘T+3’ listing rule, the public issue must list on the bourses within three days after the end of bidding. So, the most likely Hy-Tech Engineers IPO listing date is 1st September 2026. Therefore, the Hy-Tech Engineers IPO allotment date is most likely today. So, finalisation of the share allotment can be announced any time soon.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO allotment links

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or on the official website of the Hy-Tech Engineers IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Private Limited.

For convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check or at the direct Bigshare Services link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html, and check the Lalithaa Jewellery IPO allotment status online.

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Hy-Tech Engineers IPO allotment status check on Bigshare Services

1] Log in at the Bigshare Services link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html;

2] Select ‘Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd’ in the company space;

3] Enter your PAN details, and

4] Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Your Hy-Tech Engineers IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO allotment status check on BSE

1] Log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check;

2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type option;

3] Enter Application Number or PAN details;

4] Enter CAPTCHA; and

5] Click on the ‘Submit’ option.

Your Hy-Tech Engineers IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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