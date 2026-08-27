Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Day 4: Issue subscribed 98.06x so far. GMP hints 83% listing pop. Apply or not?

The Hy-Tech Engineers IPO entered its final day of bidding on Thursday, 27 August, with the ₹136-crore public issue witnessing strong investor demand. The initial public offering of hydraulic fitting manufacturer Hy-Tech Engineers opened for subscription on 24 August and will close today.

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The issue had already attracted a robust response, with the Hy-Tech Engineers IPO receiving 50.80 times subscription on the third day of bidding on Wednesday, compared with 7.74 times subscription on the opening day.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +44. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Hy-Tech Engineers share price was indicated at ₹97 apiece, which is 83.02% higher than the IPO price of ₹53.

Considering the grey market movements over the past nine sessions, the IPO's Grey Market Premium (GMP) is showing an upward trend today, suggesting a positive outlook for its listing. Throughout this timeframe, experts noted that the GMP fluctuated between ₹5 and ₹44.

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The company has set the Hy-Tech Engineers IPO price band at ₹50– ₹53 per share, with a lot size of 283 shares. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors need to invest ₹14,999 for one lot. The Hy-Tech Engineers IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on 28 August, with the shares likely to debut on the NSE and BSE on 1 September 2026.

Hy-Tech Engineers Limited is an engineering company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of hydraulic fittings for industrial applications. With more than 40 years of industry experience, the company offers a portfolio of over 11,000 SKUs, covering DIN-metric, JIC, ORFS, conversion and customised fittings.

Hy-Tech Engineers also maintained steady financial growth in FY26. Total income increased 16% year-on-year to ₹193.44 crore, compared with ₹166.71 crore in FY25.

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Profit After Tax (PAT) rose 15% to ₹22.59 crore from ₹19.62 crore a year earlier, indicating continued growth in both revenue and profitability.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Subscription Status Hy-Tech Engineers IPO subscription status was 68.96x on day 4. The retail portion is subscribed 79.35x, and NII portion has been booked 130.93x, QIBs portion received 98% bids.

The company has received bids for 1,25,13,19,026 shares against 1,81,45,406 shares on offer at 10:42 IST, according to BSE data.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Review Brokerages see long-term potential in Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers has recommended a “Subscribe – Long Term” rating for the Hy-Tech Engineers IPO. The brokerage said that at the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at 22.25x FY26 earnings on a P/E basis and 12.15x on an EV/EBITDA basis, implying a post-issue market capitalisation of around ₹502.7 crore.

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While Hy-Tech Engineers is well placed to benefit from the growth of the hydraulic fittings industry, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers believes the IPO valuation is reasonable considering the company's growth prospects and established market presence.

Canara Bank Securities sees an attractive valuation Canara Bank Securities highlighted Hy-Tech Engineers' strong position in the domestic hydraulic fittings industry, noting that its market share is higher than that of several peers. The brokerage expects the current industry tailwinds and growth in the capital goods sector to support the company's performance.

It also pointed to the company's customer base of around 170 clients, with nearly 90% repeat customers and relationships extending for approximately 25 years. Despite high revenue concentration, the brokerage believes the company's customer stickiness is a positive.

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At the upper price band of ₹53, Hy-Tech Engineers is valued at a P/E of 19.63x, significantly below the industry average P/E of 148.55x, according to Canara Bank Securities. Given the valuation and long-term growth prospects, the brokerage has assigned a “Subscribe” rating to the IPO.

Swastika Investmart highlights margins and debt reduction Swastika Investmart said Hy-Tech Engineers' EBITDA margins of around 22% and net margins above 11.5% reflect its pricing power, supported by backward integration through its Nashik forging unit.

The brokerage noted that total debt declined from ₹43.53 crore in FY25 to ₹29.76 crore in FY26. With ₹16 crore of the fresh IPO proceeds earmarked for debt prepayment, Swastika expects interest costs to decline significantly in FY27, potentially supporting an improvement in net margins.

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The brokerage also noted that, unlike several capital goods and engineering IPOs commanding P/E multiples of more than 40x, Hy-Tech Engineers is valued at around 22.3x FY26 P/E, alongside a healthy 24.4% ROCE and a clear debt-reduction roadmap. According to Swastika Investmart, this offers a favourable balance between valuation comfort and visibility into earnings growth.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO details The Maharashtra-based company has made changes to the structure of its IPO, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). The fresh issue has been reduced to ₹60 crore from ₹70 crore earlier, while the offer-for-sale (OFS) component has been increased to nearly 1.43 crore equity shares, up from 1.19 crore previously.

From the net proceeds of the IPO, the company plans to invest ₹29.96 crore in machinery and equipment to expand its Kavathe, Shirwal and Pithampur Unit-I facilities.

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Another ₹16 crore has been earmarked for repayment of outstanding borrowings, while the balance will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

New Berry Capitals Pvt. Ltd. is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.