Hy-Tech Engineers IPO: GMP signals over 40% listing pop; price band, date, other key details in 10 points

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO is set to open for public subscription on Monday, 2 August. The book build issue of ₹135.73 crore combines a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) in which two promoters are offloading their stakes.

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Grey market trends show investors are upbeat about the issue, as the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Hy-Tech Engineers shares signalled the stock was poised for a healthy listing gain.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP Hy-Tech Engineers IPO on Friday morning was ₹22, which indicated the stock could list at ₹75, a premium of 41.51% over the issue price.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO key details 1. Hy-Tech Engineers IPO price band The issue's price band has been set at ₹50 to ₹53 per share.

2. Hy-Tech Engineers IPO date The mainboard IPO is opening for subscription on Monday, 24 August, and will conclude on Thursday, 27 August.

3. Hy-Tech Engineers IPO size Hy-Tech Engineers IPO is a fresh issue of 1 crore shares to raise ₹60 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.43 crore shares, aggregating to ₹75.73 crore.

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4. Hy-Tech Engineers IPO reservation As much as 50% of the net issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while 15% is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). Retail investors have been offered 35% of the net issue.

5. Hy-Tech Engineers IPO lot size The IPO lot size is 283 shares. The minimum lot size for a retail investor is one lot. With the issue's upper price band at ₹53, the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,999. The maximum lot size for retail investors is 13 for ₹1,94,987.

6. Hy-Tech Engineers IPO book-running lead managers and registrar New Berry Capitals Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar of the Hy-Tech Engineers IPO.

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7. Hy-Tech Engineers IPO allotment date and listing date As the IPO is closing on Thursday, 27 August, the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, 28 August. Successful bidders can receive the shares on the next business day, Monday, 31 August, and those who fail to receive the allotment will receive refunds on the same day. Hy-Tech Engineers' shares will list on the BSE and the NSE on Tuesday, 1 September.

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8. Objects of the Hy-Tech Engineers IPO As per the RHP, the company will use the net proceeds from the fresh issue of shares to fund the procurement of machinery and equipment for expansion at Kavathe Unit, Shirwal Unit and Pithampur Unit-I. Some parts of the net proceeds will be issued for repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, as well as for general corporate purposes.

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9. Hy-Tech Engineers' business overview Hy-Tech Engineers is an engineering company engaged in the design, manufacture and supply of hydraulic fittings catering to diverse industrial applications, with over four decades of operational experience in the hydraulics industry. The company operates on a business-to-business (B2B) model across both domestic and international markets.

10. Hy-Tech Engineers' financial performance Hy-Tech Engineers' revenue from operations for FY24 was ₹137.71 crore, which increased to ₹161.4 crore in FY25 and to ₹189.4 crore in FY26.

Profit attributable to the owners of the company was ₹11.6 crore in FY24, ₹19.6 crore in FY25, and ₹22.6 crore in FY26.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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