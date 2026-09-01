Hy-Tech Engineers IPO listing date today. GMP hints at up to 66% listing gain

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Tuesday, 1 September) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. Hy-Tech Engineers IPO allotment was finalised on Friday, 28 August. According to details on the BSE website, Hy-Tech Engineers share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Tuesday's trades. Hy-Tech Engineers share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

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Members of the Exchange are notified that starting on Tuesday, 1 September 2026, the equity shares of Hy-Tech Engineers Limited will be listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange under the 'T' Group of Securities, as per the BSE website.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP today Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +35. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Hy-Tech Engineers share price was indicated at ₹88 apiece, which is (66.04% higher than the IPO price of ₹53.

According to grey market trends observed over the past 13 sessions, today's GMP for the IPO is trending upward, suggesting a favourable listing. During this timeframe, experts noted that the GMP fluctuated between ₹5 and ₹45.

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Hy-Tech Engineers IPO listing prediction According to Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President – Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt. Ltd, Hy-Tech Engineers Limited appears reasonably valued at the upper end of its price band, with a P/E of 22.25x FY26 earnings and an EV/EBITDA of 12.15x, implying a post-issue market capitalisation of approximately ₹5,027 million.

Ojha said the company is well-positioned to benefit from the growth of the hydraulic fittings industry and the broader capital goods sector. He highlighted that Hy-Tech Engineers has delivered a revenue CAGR of 17.28% and maintained EBITDA margins of around 22% over the past two years, which he said is higher than that of most peers.

The company also has a significant share of the Indian domestic market. According to Ojha, Hy-Tech Engineers has demonstrated the ability to generate nearly 3x the business from its investment, compared with around 2x for peers, and he expects this advantage to continue.

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While the company has a relatively high revenue concentration, Ojha noted that it serves around 170 customers, with approximately 90% being repeat customers, and that relationships extend for about 25 years. He believes its established customer base and market position provide resilience and support long-term growth.

Ojha further noted that the company's valuation is attractive relative to the industry average P/E of 148.55x, despite its strong market position and growth prospects.

“Considering the current industry tailwinds, the growing capital goods sector, the company’s market share, strong margins and established customer relationships, Hy-Tech Engineers is likely to perform well over the long term. We expect a good listing gain, and allotted investors can consider holding the stock for the medium to long term,” Ojha said.

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Hy-Tech Engineers IPO subscription status The Hy-Tech Engineers IPO subscription status stood at a staggering 244.41 times on the final day of the issue on Thursday, reflecting an overwhelming response from investors.

The ₹135.73-crore IPO received bids for 4,43,49,70,542 shares, compared with 1,81,45,406 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Among investor categories, the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed to 402.29 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota was subscribed to 255.77 times. The retail investor portion was subscribed to 170.58 times.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.