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Hy-Tech Engineers share price makes a blockbuster debut, stock opens with a 41.51% premium at ₹75 apiece on NSE

Hy-Tech Engineers shares debuted strongly on 1 September, rising up to 41.51% on NSE. The IPO was highly successful, with a subscription of 244.41 times. The company has updated its IPO size to 60 crore, reallocating funds for expansion and other purposes.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published1 Sep 2026, 10:00 AM IST
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Hy-Tech Engineers share price made a bumper debut on the bourses today, Tuesday, 1 September.
Hy-Tech Engineers share price made a bumper debut on the bourses today, Tuesday, 1 September.(Photo: AI Generated )
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Hy-Tech Engineers share price made a bumper debut on the bourses today, Tuesday, 1 September. On NSE, Hy-Tech Engineers share price opened at 75 per share, 41.51% higher than the issue price of 53. On BSE, the stock opened at 72 apiece, up 35.85% than the issue price.

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The initial public offering of Hy-Tech Engineers achieved a subscription of 244.41 times on the final day of bidding. The segment designated for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 255.77 times, while the portion allocated for non-institutional investors received 402.29 times subscription. The retail individual investors (RIIs) segment saw a subscription rate of 170.58 times.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO date of subscription was scheduled for Monday, 24 August and will close on Thursday, 27 August. Hy-Tech Engineers IPO price band was fixed in the range of 50 to 53 per equity share of the face value of 5.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

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Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +35. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Hy-Tech Engineers share price was indicated at 88 apiece, which is 66.04% higher than the IPO price of 53.

Also Read | Hy-Tech Engineers IPO listing date today. GMP hints at up to 66% listing gain

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO details

The Maharashtra-based company has revised the size of its IPO, reducing the fresh issue to 60 crore from 70 crore earlier. At the same time, it has increased the offer-for-sale (OFS) component to nearly 1.43 crore shares from 1.19 crore shares, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Of the net IPO proceeds, the company plans to utilise 29.96 crore to procure machinery and equipment to support expansion at its Kavathe Unit, Shirwal Unit, and Pithampur Unit-I. Another 16 crore will be used for loan repayment, while the remaining funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

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Hy-Tech Engineers operates on a business-to-business (B2B) model across domestic and international markets, catering to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industrial customers.

New Berry Capitals Pvt Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar to the issue.

Also Read | Hy-Tech Engineers IPO listing tomorrow. Here's what GMP signals ahead of debut

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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