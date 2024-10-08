Hyundai India IPO to open on October 14 at ₹1,865-1,960

The $3 billion IPO will open for subscriptions for big institutional investors on Oct. 14, and invite bids from retail and other categories during Oct. 15-17

Reuters
Published8 Oct 2024, 03:48 PM IST
The IPO will make it the country's first car maker to go public in two decades since Maruti Suzuki in 2003.
The IPO will make it the country’s first car maker to go public in two decades since Maruti Suzuki in 2003.

New Delhi/Hong Kong:Hyundai Motor India's IPO will open next week for subscriptions and will likely be priced in the range of 1,865 to 1,960 ($22 to $23) per share, sources said on Tuesday, valuing the automaker at up to $19 billion in the country's biggest stock offering this year.

The $3 billion IPO will open for subscriptions for big institutional investors on Oct. 14, and invite bids from retail and other categories during Oct. 15-17, said three sources with direct knowledge, who declined to be named as the discussions are confidential.

At the upper end of the price band, the company will roughly be valued at $19 billion, the sources said, adding the stock is set to start trading in Mumbai on Oct. 22.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor India IPO: 10 Key things to know from DRHP

Hyundai did not immediately respond to Reuters queries.

The IPO will make it the country's first car maker to go public in two decades since Maruti Suzuki in 2003, and would come just after Indian stock markets touched record highs and saw many companies making debuts.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor India IPO: Should there be a premium or a discount vs Maruti?

Hyundai will not issue new shares in the IPO which will involve its South Korean parent selling up to 17.5% of its stake in the wholly owned unit to retail and other investors via a so-called "offer for sale" route.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 03:48 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOHyundai India IPO to open on October 14 at ₹1,865-1,960

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

159.55
03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-4.75 (-2.89%)

Bharat Electronics share price

280.20
03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
12.85 (4.81%)

Tata Motors share price

919.85
03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-8.25 (-0.89%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

126.80
03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
0.75 (0.6%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Trent share price

8,047.80
03:41 PM | 8 OCT 2024
598.35 (8.03%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

14,557.00
03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
1061.15 (7.86%)

IPCA Laboratories share price

1,541.10
03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
54.8 (3.69%)

Coforge share price

7,323.60
03:44 PM | 8 OCT 2024
115.45 (1.6%)
More from 52 Week High

NMDC share price

219.10
03:42 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-9.7 (-4.24%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

948.70
03:28 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-33.25 (-3.39%)

SBI Life Insurance Company share price

1,732.15
03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-54.8 (-3.07%)

Tata Steel share price

159.55
03:46 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-4.75 (-2.89%)
More from Top Losers

Varun Beverages share price

589.90
03:50 PM | 8 OCT 2024
48.1 (8.88%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

228.95
03:49 PM | 8 OCT 2024
18.65 (8.87%)

Doms Industries share price

2,683.40
03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
214.9 (8.71%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

1,662.90
03:49 PM | 8 OCT 2024
126.35 (8.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,455.00-220.00
    Chennai
    77,461.00-220.00
    Delhi
    77,613.00-220.00
    Kolkata
    77,465.00-220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.