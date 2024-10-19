Hyundai IPO allotment status out: Latest GMP, how to check application status online

  • Hyundai IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at the BSE website or at the KFin Tech website

Asit Manohar
Updated19 Oct 2024, 03:16 PM IST
Hyundai IPO GMP today: According to stock market observers, shares of the auto company are available at a premium of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 in the grey market today.
Hyundai IPO GMP today: According to stock market observers, shares of the auto company are available at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market today.(Photo: Courtesy company website)

Hyundai Motor India IPO: Hyundai's IPO allotment status is now public. Applicants can check their Hyundai IPO allotment status online by clicking on the BSE or the official registrar's website. Meanwhile, the grey market has gone weak on the public issue. According to stock market observers, shares of the auto company are available at a premium of 5 in the grey market today.

Hyundai IPO GMP today

According to market observers, today, the Hyundai IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) is 5, which means the grey market continues to remain subdued on the book build issue.

Hyundai IPO allotment links

After the announcement of share allocation, applicants can check Hyundai's IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com- or at the official registrar of the public issue. KFintech has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue. Its official website is kosmic.kfintech.com. One can conveniently log in using the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the direct KFintech link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

Hyundai IPO allotment status check BSE

To check Hyundai IPO allotment status online on the BSE website, one needs to log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx, and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the issue type option;

3] Select 'Hyundai Motor India Limited';

4] Fill the application number or PAN card details in the given space;

5] Click on 'I'm not a robot' and

6] Click on the 'Search' option.

Your Hyundai IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

Hyundai IPO allotment status KFintech

1] Login at the direct KFintech web link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus;

2] Select 'Hyundai Motor India Limited'

3] Select either of 'Application No., Demat Account or PAN';

4] Enter Application Number;

5] Enter Captcha; and

6] Click on the 'Submit' button.

Your Hyundai IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

First Published:19 Oct 2024, 03:16 PM IST
