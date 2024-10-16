Explore
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Hyundai IPO Day 2 LIVE Updates: Hyundai Motor issue sees slow pick up, booked 18% so far; latest GMP
LIVE UPDATES

Hyundai IPO Day 2 LIVE Updates: Hyundai Motor issue sees slow pick up, booked 18% so far; latest GMP

1 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Hyundai IPO Day 2 LIVE Updates: The company plans to raise 27,870.16 crore from the book-built issue which is entirely an offer for sale of 14.22 crore shares from its South Korean parent, Hyundai Motor Company.

Hyundai IPO Day 2 LIVE Updates: Hyundai Motor India IPO commenced on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, and will close on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
Hyundai IPO Day 2 LIVE Updates: Hyundai Motor India IPO commenced on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, and will close on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

Hyundai IPO Day 2 LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Hyundai Motor India Ltd has seen a slow start in the Indian stock market. The bidding for Hyundai Motor India IPO commenced on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, and today is the second day of the IPO subscription period. The public issue will close on Thursday, October 17, 2024. Hyundai Motor India IPO price band has been set at 1,865 to 1,960 per share.

At the end of the first day of the bidding process, Hyundai Motor India IPO saw18% subscription as it received bids for 1.77 crore equity shares as compared with 9.97 crore shares on the offer, according to NSE data. Stay tuned to our Hyundai Motor India IPO LIVE blog for the latest updates.

16 Oct 2024, 09:33:07 AM IST

Hyundai IPO Day 2 Live:  Hyundai Motor India IPO sees 18% subscription on first day

Hyundai IPO Day 2 Live: At the end of the first day of the bidding process, Hyundai Motor India IPO saw 18% subscription as it received bids for 1.77 crore equity shares as compared with 9.97 crore shares on the offer, according to NSE data. The Retail investors’ portion was subscribed 26%, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 13%. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 5%, and the employee portion received 79% subscription.

16 Oct 2024, 09:22:20 AM IST

Hyundai IPO Day 2 Live: IPO price band set at ₹1,865 to ₹1,960 per share

Hyundai IPO Day 2 Live: Hyundai Motor India IPO price band has been set at 1,865 to 1,960 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company plans to raise 27,870.16 crore from the book-built issue which is entirely an offer for sale of 14.22 crore shares from its South Korean parent, Hyundai Motor Company. 

16 Oct 2024, 09:05:23 AM IST

Hyundai IPO Day 2 Live: Hyundai Motor issue sees slow pick up

Hyundai IPO Day 2 Live: Hyundai Motor India IPO has seen a slow start in the Indian stock market. The bidding for Hyundai Motor India IPO commenced on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, and today is the second day of the IPO subscription period. The public issue will close on Thursday, October 17, 2024. At the end of the first day of the bidding process, Hyundai Motor India IPO saw just 18% subscription

16 Oct 2024, 08:50:53 AM IST

Hyundai IPO Day 2 Live: Issue enters second day of bidding process

Hyundai IPO Day 2 Live: The bidding for Hyundai Motor India IPO commenced on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, and today is the second day of the IPO subscription period. The public issue will close on Thursday, October 17, 2024. 

