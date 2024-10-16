Hyundai IPO Day 2 LIVE Updates: Hyundai Motor issue sees slow pick up, booked 18% so far; latest GMP

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:33 AM IST

Hyundai IPO Day 2 LIVE Updates: The company plans to raise ₹ 27,870.16 crore from the book-built issue which is entirely an offer for sale of 14.22 crore shares from its South Korean parent, Hyundai Motor Company.