Hyundai IPO Day 3 Live Update: Issue sees slow momentum, GMP falls on last bidding day

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 10:04 AM IST

Hyundai IPO Day 3 Live Update: Hyundai Motor India intends to generate ₹ 27,870.16 crore through a book-built issue, which comprises a complete offer for sale of 14.22 crore shares from its South Korean parent, Hyundai Motor Company.