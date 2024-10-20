Hyundai IPO GMP crashes ahead of listing in the coming week. What does it mean?

However, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Hyundai Motors indicates a downward trend ahead of its listing next Tuesday, potentially leading to a flat debut.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published20 Oct 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Hyundai IPO GMP crashes ahead of listing in the coming week
Hyundai IPO GMP crashes ahead of listing in the coming week(REUTERS)

Hyundai Motors initial public offering (IPO), which opened for subscription on October 15 and closed on October 17, is all set to make its debut on the Indian stock market on October 22.

However, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Hyundai Motors indicates a downward trend ahead of its listing next Tuesday, potentially leading to a flat debut.

According to investorgain, Hyundai Motors is currently trading at a premium of 45 in the grey market, which is just 2.3 per cent higher than the IPO price of 1960.

Also Read | Hyundai IPO allotment status final: Latest GMP, how to check application status

This means that the estimated listing price of Hyundai Motors is likely to 2,005, according to market observers.

The lowest GMP recorded is Re 0, and the highest GMP is 570, as per the analysis by experts at investorgain.com. 'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

It is important to note, however, that grey market premiums are simply indicators of how the company's shares are valued in the unlisted market and can fluctuate quickly.

The 27,870 crore IPO, India's largest public offering to date, narrowly passed the final stages of the bidding process, driven primarily by strong demand from non-institutional investors. The retail and non-institutional investor segments of the issue were both undersubscribed.

Hyundai Motors IPO details

Hyundai Motor India's IPO, price was fixed between 1,865 and 1,960 per share. The 27,870.16 crore offering was an offer for sale (OFS) of 14.22 crore shares, with no fresh issue component.

Also Read | Hyundai IPO: India’s biggest IPO sees dull response from retail investors

Half of the net public issue size (excluding the portion reserved for employees) is allocated to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), with up to 60 per cent of that portion available for allocation to anchor investors. Additionally, 15 per cent of the shares are set aside for non-institutional investors, while 35 per cent are reserved for retail investors. The company has also allocated up to 7,78,400 equity shares specifically for its employees.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Oct 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOHyundai IPO GMP crashes ahead of listing in the coming week. What does it mean?

Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

548.70
03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
19.9 (3.76%)

Tata Steel share price

155.30
03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
2.95 (1.94%)

Tata Motors share price

910.05
03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
18.35 (2.06%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

132.40
03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
6.65 (5.29%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

LTI Mindtree share price

6,000.00
03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-401.5 (-6.27%)

Zomato share price

257.40
03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-13.25 (-4.9%)

Infosys share price

1,878.85
03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-90.65 (-4.6%)

Timken India share price

3,655.00
03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-150.25 (-3.95%)
More from Top Losers

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,531.30
03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
290.95 (6.86%)

Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

3,040.00
03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
180.25 (6.3%)

Tejas Networks share price

1,189.65
03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
65.15 (5.79%)

Axis Bank share price

1,195.25
03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
63.1 (5.57%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,435.00430.00
    Chennai
    79,441.00430.00
    Delhi
    79,593.00430.00
    Kolkata
    79,445.00430.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.