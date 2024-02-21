Hyundai IPO: How will the proposed largest IPO in India impact rival Maruti Suzuki?
Hyundai IPO would be worth $3 billion, the largest in India. The company has appointed investment bankers JPMorgan and Citi to advise it on the IPO, Reuters reported.
Hyundai IPO: South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Company is planning to list its Indian unit and is likely to file regulatory papers in India by May to June for an approval, reports said.
