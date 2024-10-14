Markets
Can Hyundai's IPO succeed in a slow auto market?
14 Oct 2024
- Amid a challenging market, Hyundai Motor India is set to debut its IPO, aiming to raise ₹27,870 crore. With a rich portfolio and a growing focus on SUVs, will this strategy pay off?
Hyundai Motor India (HMI), the second-largest player in the Indian passenger vehicle market since FY09, is set to make history with its massive initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday. With shares priced between ₹1,865 and ₹1,960, apiece, it aims to raise a remarkable ₹27,870 crore but will not receive any proceeds from the offer as the promoter-selling shareholder will retain all proceeds. The issue will close on Thursday. By offloading up to 17.5% of its stake in HMI, Hyundai's South Korean parent will not only raise significant funds but also mark its stock market debut outside its home country.
