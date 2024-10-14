Can Hyundai's IPO succeed in a slow auto market?

A strong engine

The company has demonstrated strong financial performance over the past few years. Its topline has grown steadily and witnessed a compound annual growth rate of nearly 20% over the past four years, while its bottomline expanded at an even faster pace, 48% during this period. The company's profitability has been supported by strong operational efficiency: return on capital employed and operating margins have recorded a three-year median of 29% and 13%. Tarun Garg, chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor India further boasted of its market position at a recent press meeting: “We have consistently maintained our position as the second-largest OEM in the market, not just in volume but also with a solid market share." Adding to the prospects, he said that the upcoming new plant in Pune, will increase the production capacity from 824,000 to nearly 1.1 million units. This strategic move will enable HMI to cater to the growing demand while solidifying its leadership position.