Hyundai Share Price Live Updates: GMP falls ahead of listing

Hyundai Share Price Live Updates: Today marks the debut of Hyundai Motor India Ltd in the Indian stock market. The subscription for Hyundai Motor India Ltd's IPO took place from October 15 to October 17, and the IPO allotment process was completed on October 18. Hyundai Motors Share Price Today will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.
An automaker is conducting its first share sale in more than 20 years, which comes after Japanese carmaker Maruti Suzuki went public in 2003. The South-Korean automaker anticipates that the equity shares' listing will improve its visibility and brand image, as well as offer liquidity and a public market for the shares.
The Hyundai India Motors IPO barely made it through the three-day window due to a lukewarm response from retail investors. The largest IPO in India was subscribed 2.37 times on the final day, with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) coming to the rescue as the issue drew to a close.
Stay tuned to know about latest GMP, listing details, expert views, more.
Shivani Nyati pointed out that the current grey market premium (GMP) of ₹67 (3.42%) suggests expectations of a flat to moderate listing. The IPO valuation seems fully priced, and since the issue is a complete offer for sale (OFS), the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer.
“We anticipate a steady debut, and while immediate listing gains may be modest, Hyundai’s robust fundamentals make it an attractive long-term investment," added Nyati.
According to Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities, considering sluggish undersubscription demand from NII’s & Retail investors and market sentiments on overvaluation concern followed by lower demand and over supply scenario in the sector, there is a very high possibility of flat to negative market debut.
“For allotted investors, one should not expect a quick bucks on listing day. Hence, we recommend HOLD despite knowing short term volatility in the sector demand and supply scenario. For non-allottees, we advise to wait and watch for the price to settle and revisit the space with better discounted opportunity as for long-term investors," added Tapse.
The brokerage believes Hyundai Motor India deserves to trade at a premium PE multiple versus peers due to its favourable portfolio mix and premium positioning.
Powertrain optionality, including parent capabilities and market share upside risk from new models/powertrain launch, are medium-term positives.
Hyundai Motor India IPO GMP today is +48. This indicates Hyundai Motor India share price was trading at a premium of ₹48 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Hyundai Motor India share price is indicated at ₹2,008 apiece, which is 2.45% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,960.
According to the grey market activities in the last 26 sessions, the current GMP of ₹48 indicates a downward trend. As per investorgain.com experts, the lowest GMP recorded is ₹-32, while the highest GMP is ₹570.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.