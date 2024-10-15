Hyundai Motor India IPO Live Updates: Today marks a significant milestone for the country with the launch of the Hyundai Motor India IPO. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company, Korea, the company has become a prominent automobile manufacturer in India since its establishment in 1996. Hyundai is renowned for its popular models such as the i20, Creta, and Venue.
The Hyundai Motor India IPO offers an attractive opportunity for those interested in the automotive sector, given Hyundai's increasing market presence in the country. The bidding for the Hyundai Motor India IPO will commence from October 15, 2024, and will run until October 17, 2024.
The price band for the Hyundai Motor India IPO has been set at ₹1,865 to ₹1,960, with a minimum investment of ₹13,055 for a lot of 7 shares. The projected issue size stands at ₹27,870.16 crore, making it one of the largest IPOs of the year. Hyundai Motor India Ltd secured ₹8,315.28 crore from 225 anchor investors at ₹1,960 per share on Monday, October 14, which includes 21 domestic mutual funds across a total of 83 schemes.
Hyundai Motor India IPO Live Updates: Check anchor details
Hyundai Motor India Ltd garnered ₹8,315.28 crore from 225 anchor investor at Rs. 1,960 per share (the upper end of the price band) including 21 domestic mutual funds through a total of 83 schemes (34.42% of the total allocation to anchor investors).
Hyundai Motor India IPO Live Updates: Here's all you need to know about the issue's reservation
The Hyundai Motor India IPO has allocated 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and 35% of the offer is set aside for retail investors. The employee reservation segment comprises a maximum of 778,400 equity shares. Eligible employees participating in the employee reservation portion are being offered a discount of ₹186 per equity share.
Hyundai Motor India IPO Live Updates: Here's what GMP signal ahead of opening for subscription today
Hyundai Motor India IPO GMP today is +45. This indicates Hyundai Motor India share price was trading at a premium of ₹45 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Hyundai Motor India share price is indicated at ₹2,005 apiece, which is 2.3% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,960.
According to the latest 19 sessions of grey market activities, the current GMP is at ₹45, indicating a downward trend. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0, and the highest GMP is ₹570, as per the analysis by experts at investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.