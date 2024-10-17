Hyundai Motor India IPO Day 3: GMP, subscription status, review, key details. Should you apply?

Hyundai Motor India IPO Day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of Hyundai Motor India, which opened on Tuesday, October 15, is witnessing tepid subscription. The Hyundai Motor India IPO price band has been fixed at ₹1,865 to ₹1,960 per equity share. By the end of the second day of subscription, the issue had seen an overall subscription of 0.42 times. Today (Thursday, October 17) is the last day of the issue's subscription. The current grey market premium (GMP) of Hyundai Motor India indicates the stock could see a flattish listing.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor India IPO: 10 Key things to know from DRHP

Hyundai Motor India IPO subscription status The IPO is witnessing tepid demand. According to BSE data, the Hyundai Motor India IPO subscribed 42 per cent, or 0.42 times, on the second day of subscription on Wednesday, receiving bids for 4,17,33,328 shares against 9,97,69,810 offered.

Track Hyundai IPO Day 3 Live Update Here

The portion reserved for retail investors saw a 38 per cent subscription, with bids for 1,89,12,971 shares against 4,94,95,705 offered. On the other hand, the non-institutional investors' segment was subscribed to 26 per cent. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) part was booked 58 per cent. The employee portion has been subscribed 1.31 times.

At the end of day one of bidding, the book-built issue had been subscribed 0.18 times, the retail portion of the public issue had been booked 0.26 times, and the NII portion had been subscribed 0.13 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed 0.05 times.

Hyundai Motor India IPO GMP According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹17 in the grey market today. Considering the upper price band of the issue at ₹1,960 and the current GMP, the stock is expected to debut on Indian bourse at ₹1977, at a premium of 0.87 per cent. Notably, the GMP of Hyundai Motor India has significantly declined from the highest GMP recorded at ₹570.

Also Read | Hyundai IPO: Deepak Shenoy highlights these real concerns for investors

Hyundai Motor India IPO: Should you apply? Most experts and brokerage firms are positive about the IPO for the long term as they highlight the growth prospects of the company.

According to Master Capital Service, the domestic PV industry volume is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5- 6.5 per cent depending on the CAGR growth of India’s GDP.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor India IPO opens tomorrow; Check out 10 key risks before investing

The brokerage firm underscored Hyundai Motor's strong market share in the segment and its plans to maintain that position by expanding its passenger vehicle portfolio, leveraging its deep understanding of consumer preferences, and also focusing on increasing its EV market share.

"The company also intends to continue the premiumisation of its passenger vehicle portfolio and focus on calibrated manufacturing capacity expansion and efficient capital allocation. The issue is fully priced, and investors interested in the company can invest in the IPO for the long term," said the brokerage firm.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor India IPO sees slow pick up as analysts raise valuation concern

Aditya Birla Capital believes that the outlook for Hyundai continues to be strong owing to its strong parentage, leveraging HMC’s technology and R&D capabilities, and strong balance sheet.

However, Aditya Birla Capital highlighted that at the upper price band, Hyundai IPO is available at a rich valuation of 26 times its FY24 EPS, leaving little on the table for investors.

"We have a subscription recommendation for this issue for the long term. Hyundai has consistently grown stronger and has been one of the most recognised brands in India since its inception. It has also been the first mover in various PV categories," said Aditya Birla Capital.

Highlighting the valuation, Marwadi Shares and Finance said considering the trailing-twelve-month-June 24 EPS (earnings per share) of ₹76.56 on a post-issue basis, the company is set to list at a P/E (price-to-earnings) ratio of approximately nearly 26 times with a market cap of ₹1,59,258.06 crore, whereas its peers, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, are trading at P/E ratios of approximately nearly 27 times, 10 times, and 36 times, respectively.

"We assign a subscribe rating to this IPO as the company is the second largest auto OEM in India and the leading exporter of passenger vehicles. Also, it is available at a reasonable valuation as compared to its peers," said Marwadi Shares and Finance.



Hyundai Motor India IPO key details Hyundai Motor India IPO, with a price band of ₹1865 to ₹1960 per share, opened for subscription on Tuesday, October 15, and will remain so till Thursday, October 17.

The ₹27,870.16 crore issue is an offer for sale (OFS) of 14.22 crore shares and does not have any fresh issue component.

The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Friday, October 18.

Successful bidders may expect the shares credited to their demat accounts on Monday, October 21, while those who fail to get the allotment may get the refund on the same day.

Shares of the company may be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, October 22.



Read all market-related news here