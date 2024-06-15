Hyundai Motor India IPO: How the auto major compares with listed peers on valuation, key financial metrics
Hyundai Motor India IPO: Hyundai Motor Co has picked investment banks Kotak Mahindra Capital and Morgan Stanley as its advisors for the IPO of its Indian arm
Hyundai Motor India IPO: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) is all set for a stellar initial public offering (IPO) in what could likely be the biggest public issue in the Indian primary market. The exact amount to be raised has not been specified according to the draft red herring prospectus filed by the auto major, however, bankers privy to the IPO details suggest that the carmaker aims to raise approximately $2.5 - $3 billion, valuing the company at $25-30 billion.
