Hyundai Motor India IPO: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) is all set for a stellar initial public offering (IPO) in what could likely be the biggest public issue in the Indian primary market. The exact amount to be raised has not been specified according to the draft red herring prospectus filed by the auto major, however, bankers privy to the IPO details suggest that the carmaker aims to raise approximately $2.5 - $3 billion, valuing the company at $25-30 billion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The upcoming IPO could surpass the record set by the Life Insurance Corp (LIC) of India’s $2.46 billion issue in May 2022, making it the largest in the country’s history. The Indian arm of the South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co., is currently the second-largest carmaker in India after Maruti Suzuki India.

Hyundai Motor India IPO Details The proposed IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 142,194,700 equity shares by Hyundai Motor Company, with no fresh issue component, according to the DRHP. Hyundai Motor India will offer up to 142.2 million equity shares for the IPO, representing 17.5 per cent of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital.

Since the public issue is completely an OFS, Hyundai Motor India will not receive any proceeds of the IPO. Further, the company intends to offer 35 per cent of the total equity on offer for sale in the IPO to retail individual investors.

In its draft papers, Hyundai Motor India said it expects that the listing of the equity shares "will enhance our visibility and brand image and provide liquidity and a public market for the shares". Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. Ltd., HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt. Ltd., JP Morgan India Pvt. Ltd., and Morgan Stanley India Co. Pvt. Ltd. are the book-running lead managers (BRLMs) of the proposed public issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!