Hyundai Motor India IPO: India’s biggest public issue set to open on October 15; Here are 10 things to know from RHP

  • Hyundai Motor India IPO: The book-built issue of Hyundai Motor India IPO is entirely an offer for sale of 142,194,700 shares (14.22 crore shares) of face value of 10 each.

Nikita Prasad
Published8 Oct 2024, 08:20 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India IPO is expected to raise over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27,000 crore, making it the largest-ever IPO in India.
Hyundai Motor India IPO is expected to raise over ₹27,000 crore, making it the largest-ever IPO in India.(REUTERS)

Hyundai Motor India IPO: The much-awaited mainboard initial public offering (IPO) of leading auto major Hyundai Motor India Ltd will open for subscription on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. The IPO of the Indian subsidiary of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Company is set to become the largest public issue in India, surpassing Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) IPO worth 21,000 crore.

The upcoming IPO will be Hyundai's first stock market listing outside South Korea. In India, it will also mark the first carmaker to go public in over two decades since Maruti Suzuki in 2003. Hyundai Motor India is also the second largest carmaker in India after Maruti Suzuki India. 

In comparison to Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and other competitors, Hyundai Motor India is thought to be stronger as a result of the listing since it may make financing in the future simpler even though the company is not going to utilize the IPO proceeds directly for the company.

Hyundai will not issue new shares in the IPO which will involve its South Korean parent selling up to 17.5 per cent of its stake in the wholly owned unit to retail and other investors through the offer for sale (OFS) route. The South Korean automaker said on Tuesday it will still hold 670 million shares in Hyundai Motor India, or an 82.5 per cent stake, after the IPO.

 

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 08:20 PM IST
