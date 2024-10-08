Hyundai Motor India IPO: The much-awaited mainboard initial public offering (IPO) of leading auto major Hyundai Motor India Ltd will open for subscription on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. The IPO of the Indian subsidiary of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Company is set to become the largest public issue in India, surpassing Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) IPO worth ₹21,000 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The upcoming IPO will be Hyundai's first stock market listing outside South Korea. In India, it will also mark the first carmaker to go public in over two decades since Maruti Suzuki in 2003. Hyundai Motor India is also the second largest carmaker in India after Maruti Suzuki India.

In comparison to Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and other competitors, Hyundai Motor India is thought to be stronger as a result of the listing since it may make financing in the future simpler even though the company is not going to utilize the IPO proceeds directly for the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}