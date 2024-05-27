Hyundai Motor India IPO: Kotak, Morgan Stanley likely to be advisors for India’s biggest IPO - Report
Hyundai Motor India IPO: The draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for the Hyundai Motor India IPO is expected to be filed with capital markets regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) by June-end or by July, said the report.
Hyundai Motor Co has also picked investment banks Kotak Mahindra Capital and Morgan Stanley as its advisors for initial public offering of its arm Hyundai Motor India Limited on the domestic bourses, a report said. These banks are in addition to Citi, JP Morgan and HSBC Securities which had been engaged previously for the public issue.
