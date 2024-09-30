Hyundai Motor India, Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, among others receive SEBI approval to float IPOs

Swiggy, Hyundai Motor India, Acme Solar Holdings, Vishal Mega Mart, and Mamata Machinery got approval from the capital markets regulator SEBI to go ahead with their IPO plans.
According to the latest update, the market watchdog issued observation letter to Swiggy, and Hyundai Motor India on September 24, and Vishal Mega Mart on September 25, while Acme Solar Holdings, and Mamata Machinery received the observation letter on September 27.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Company, is expected to raise ₹25,000 crore, making it the largest-ever IPO in India, planning to hit the market before Diwali.
Here is a view from Master Capital Services Ltd
Hyundai Motor is the second largest carmaker in India after Maruti Suzuki India. In comparison to Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and other competitors, Hyundai Motor India is thought to be stronger as a result of the listing since it may make financing in the future simpler even though the company is not going to utilize the IPO proceeds directly for the company. The business's stated RoNW for FY23 was 23.48%, the highest among its peers. This indicates that the company is making good use of the money provided by shareholders to create profits. From Fiscal 2019 to 2023, the PV industry saw strong growth, with a healthy 11% CAGR in industry value driven by an 8% CAGR in average vehicle prices and a 3% CAGR in total sales volumes and Hyundai is well positioned to take advantage of this growth due to their diverse offerings within the industry as compared to its peers which exhibit varied financial metrics, highlighting diverse market strengths. Hyundai's IPO offers potential value growth by expanding investment prospects in the underdeveloped Indian auto market.
Gujarat-based Mamata Machinery's initial share sale is entirely an OFS of 73.82 lakh equity shares by promoters, DRHP showed.
Those selling shares under the OFS are Mahendra Patel, Nayana Patel, Bhagvati Patel, Mamata Group Corporate Services LLP, and Mamata Management Services LLP.
The country's IPO market is thriving with 62 companies, including Bajaj Housing Finance, Ola Electric Mobility and FirstCry's parent Brainbees Solutions, having already mobilised around ₹64,000 crore collectively via mainboard in this year so far.
This marks a 29 per cent increase from ₹49,436 crore collected by 57 firms through the route in the entire 2023.
