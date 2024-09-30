Hyundai Motor India, Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, among others receive SEBI approval to float IPOs

Hyundai Motor is the second largest carmaker in India after Maruti Suzuki India. In comparison to Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and other competitors, Hyundai Motor India is thought to be stronger as a result of the listing since it may make financing in the future simpler even though the company is not going to utilize the IPO proceeds directly for the company. The business's stated RoNW for FY23 was 23.48%, the highest among its peers. This indicates that the company is making good use of the money provided by shareholders to create profits. From Fiscal 2019 to 2023, the PV industry saw strong growth, with a healthy 11% CAGR in industry value driven by an 8% CAGR in average vehicle prices and a 3% CAGR in total sales volumes and Hyundai is well positioned to take advantage of this growth due to their diverse offerings within the industry as compared to its peers which exhibit varied financial metrics, highlighting diverse market strengths. Hyundai's IPO offers potential value growth by expanding investment prospects in the underdeveloped Indian auto market.