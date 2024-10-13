Hyundai Motor IPO: Latest GMP, key risks, issue details—10 things investors must know before IPO opens this week

  • Hyundai Motor IPO: The price band is 1,865 to 1,960 per equity share. The subscription will be open for bidding between October 15 to 17.

Nikita Prasad
Published13 Oct 2024, 06:11 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India IPO: The mainboard issue will open for subscription on October 15 Photo: Bloomberg
Hyundai Motor India IPO: The mainboard issue will open for subscription on October 15 Photo: Bloomberg

Hyundai Motor India IPO: The much-awaited mainboard initial public offering (IPO) of leading auto major Hyundai Motor India Ltd will open for subscription in India's primary market on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. Shares of the auto major will hit D-Street on October 22, 2024. The public issue will remain open for bidding for all investor groups until Thursday, October 17, 2024.

The IPO of the Indian subsidiary of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Company is set to become the largest public issue in India, surpassing the Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) IPO worth 21,000 crore, which opened for bidding in May 2022. Hyundai Motor India IPO is also one of Asia’s biggest IPOs recently.

The upcoming IPO will be Hyundai's first stock market listing outside South Korea. It will also mark India's first carmaker to go public in over two decades since Maruti Suzuki India's public issue in 2003. Hyundai Motor India is also the second largest carmaker by sales in India after Maruti Suzuki India.

 

Hyundai Motor India Company Details

The Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai and Kia, is the world's third-largest auto original equipment manufacturer (OEM) based on passenger vehicle sales, having sold 7.3 million vehicles in 2023. The South Korean company has been operating in India since 1996. It is one of the few foreign automotive giants to hold strong ground in the country, with US rivals Ford and General Motors failing to crack the local market.

Hyundai Motor India primarily manufactures and sells four-wheeler passenger vehicles and parts, such as transmissions and engines, in India and outside India. Currently, the vehicle portfolio includes 13 passenger vehicle models, including sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs, and battery EVs. 

The company provides mobility solutions, operating a network of 1,366 sales points and 1,550 service points across India. Hyundai Motor has been operating in India for over two decades and is one of the few foreign automotive giants to make a mark here. US rivals Ford and General Motors failed to crack the local market.

As of March 31, 2024, the company has sold nearly 12 million passenger vehicles in India through exports. According to a CRISIL report, the Indian arm of the South Korean company has been the second largest auto OEM in the Indian passenger vehicles market in fiscals 2022, 2023, and 2024 and the three months ended June 30, 2024, and also since fiscal 2009 (in terms of domestic sales volumes).

 

Hyundai Motor India IPO: 10 things investors must know before subscribing 
 

1.Hyundai Motor India IPO Key Dates: Hyundai Motor India IPO opens for subscription on Tuesday, October 15 and closes on October 17, 2024. The allocation to anchor investors for the Hyundai Motor India IPO is scheduled for Monday, October 15. Hyundai Motor India IPO will open for anchor investors on Monday, October 14.

Tentatively, Hyundai Motor India IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, October 18, and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, October 21, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Hyundai Motor India shares will debut on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

First Published:13 Oct 2024, 06:11 PM IST
