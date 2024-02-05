Hyundai Motors India reportedly targets November IPO, valuing company at $22-28 billion
Hyundai India IPO: Hyundai Motor India is considering listing its IPO around Diwali this year, marking its entry into the Indian stock market after 28 years.
Hyundai India IPO: Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) an Indian arm of South Korean-based Hyundai Motor Co. is mulling over listing its IPO on Indian bourses around Diwali in November this year, according to a report by the Economic Times.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started