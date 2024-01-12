IBL Finance IPO allotment date: IBL Finance IPO share allotment will been finalised today (Friday, January 12). The investors who applied for the issue can check the IBL Finance IPO allotment status on the IBL Finance IPO registrar portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

On Monday, January 15, those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. The refund process will commence as soon as the allotment is finalised.

IBL Finance IPO listing date is fixed for Tuesday, January 16 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the IBL Finance IPO, you can do a IBL Finance IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

You can check the IBL Finance IPO allotment status of your application on this IBL Finance IPO allotment link- https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- IBL Finance IPO allotment link

Step 2

Select "IBL Finance IPO" in company name section.

Step 3

Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4

Click at 'Search'

Your IBL Finance IPO will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

IBL Finance IPO subscription status

IBL Finance IPO subscription status is 17.95 times on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 24.03 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 11.13 times, as per data available on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 10,57,52,000 shares against 58,90,000 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

IBL Finance IPO subscription status was 4.64 times on day 1, and 8.97 times on day 2.

IBL Finance IPO details

IBL Finance IPO, which is worth ₹33.41 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 6,550,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to RHP.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to the following goals: general corporate purposes; expanding the Tier-I capital base to cover the company's anticipated future capital needs resulting from asset and business growth.

The registrar of the IBL Finance IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, and the book running lead manager is Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd.

Manish Patel, Piyush Patel, and Mansukhbhai Patel are the company's promoters.

IBL Finance IPO GMP today

IBL Finance IPO grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹51 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

