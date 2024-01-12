IBL Finance IPO allotment to be finalised today; Latest GMP, steps to check IBL IPO allotment status
IBL Finance IPO share allotment will be finalised today. IBL Finance IPO listing date is fixed for Tuesday, January 16 on NSE SME. Investors can check the IBL Finance IPO allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar.
IBL Finance IPO allotment date: IBL Finance IPO share allotment will been finalised today (Friday, January 12). The investors who applied for the issue can check the IBL Finance IPO allotment status on the IBL Finance IPO registrar portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
