IBL Finance IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, review, other key details
IBL Finance IPO opens for subscription with a price band of ₹51 per share and a lot size of 2,000 shares. IBL Finance started offering quick and simple loans through its fintech platform, driven by technology and data science.
IBL Finance IPO has opened for subscription today (Tuesday, January 9), and will close on Thursday, January 11. IBL Finance IPO price band has been set at ₹51 per share, as per company's red herring prospectus (RHP). IBL Finance IPO lot size consists of 2,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof.
