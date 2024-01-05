IBL Finance IPO sets price band at ₹51 apiece: check GMP, key dates, issue details, more
IBL Finance IPO price band has been set at ₹51 per share, as per primary market expert. IBL Finance IPO will open for subscription Tuesday, January 9, and will close on Thursday, January 11. IBL Finance IPO lot size consists of 2,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof.
