IC Electricals IPO allotment today: SME IPO subscribed 420x, GMP rises. Here's how to check status online

IC Electricals IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of IC Electricals saw overwhelming investor participation, and attention has now turned to the IPO allotment date, which is expected to be finalised today, July 8, 2026. The SME IPO has received a robust response from the investors as the issue was booked over 420 times on the final day of bidding. The price band for the IPO is set between ₹94 and ₹99 per share.

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The issue was open for subscription from July 3 to July 7. With the allotment likely to be completed today, the company is gearing up for its listing on Friday, July 10. IC Electricals shares are set to debut on NSE SME.

Once the basis of allotment is determined today, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders, while refunds for applicants who did not receive an allotment will be processed tomorrow, July 9.

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Investors can check the IC Electricals IPO allotment status online either through the NSE website or via Skyline Financial Services, the registrar to the issue.

A few simple steps must be followed to access the IPO allotment status online.

On NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

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Step 2] Select 'Equity & SME IPO bid details' on NSE

Step 3] Choose ‘IC Electricals’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Skyline Financial Servies Step 1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://www.skylinerta.com/display_ipo_rightissue_allotment.php

Step 2] Select ‘IC Electricals’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your allotment status will be visible on the screen.

IC Electricals IPO GMP Today IC Electricals shares are showing strong activity in the grey market. According to market trackers, the IC Electricals IPO GMP stands at ₹42 per share today. Based on this premium, the stock is estimated to list at around ₹141 apiece, reflecting a 42.42% gain over the IPO price of ₹99.

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IC Electricals IPO Subscription Status, The IPO was subscribed an exceptional 420.09 times by end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 372.51 times, and NII portion was booked 764.38 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 241.75 times bids.

The company has received bids for 135.65 crore shares against 32.29 lakh shares on offer.

IC Electricals IPO details The IC Electricals IPO is a book-built issue aggregating to ₹47.91 crore. The public issue comprises entirely a fresh issue of 48.39 lakh equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO primarily to meet its working capital requirements, for which ₹33.60 crore has been earmarked. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

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The IPO has been priced in the band of ₹94 to ₹99 per equity share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares. Retail investors are required to apply for at least two lots (2,400 shares), translating into a minimum investment of ₹1,18,800 at the upper end of the price band. For HNI investors, the minimum application size is three lots (3,600 shares), requiring an investment of ₹3,56,400.

Ahead of the public issue, IC Electricals raised ₹13.54 crore from anchor investors. The anchor book opened on July 2, 2026.

NEXGEN Financial Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar. Mansi Share & Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the market maker.

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About IC Electricals Incorporated in 2005, IC Electricals Company Limited manufactures electronic equipment for railway applications and provides engineering solutions to Indian Railways.

The company's product portfolio includes regulators, battery chargers, emergency lights, inverters, microprocessor-based control systems and vigilance control devices, all of which comply with the latest technical standards for railway applications.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.