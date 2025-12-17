ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment LIVE: How to check status on NSE, BSE — GMP jumps, signals 16.40% listing pop

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment LIVE: Following the successful closure of the initial public offering (IPO) of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd, the investor focus has now shifted to its allotment status. ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment date is today, December 17.

The offer closed on Tuesday, garnering around ₹3 lakh crore bids, making it the fourth most-subscribed IPO in Indian market history.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Subscription Status

The IPO of ICICI Prudential AMC, a subsidiary of ICICI Bank, was subscribed 39.17 times on the final day of the bidding process, driven largely by strong demand from institutional investors.

The ₹10,602.65-crore issue received bids for 137.15 crore shares against 3.50 crore shares on offer, as per data available on the NSE.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 123.87 times, while the non-institutional investors’ portion saw 22.04 times subscription. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 2.53 times.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO was priced in the range of ₹2,061 to ₹2,165 per share, valuing the asset manager at approximately ₹1.07 lakh crore.

The issue was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of over 4.89 crore shares by promoter Prudential Corporation Holdings of the UK. As a result, ICICI Prudential AMC will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP

The grey market premium for ICICI Prudential AMC IPO remains strong. According to market sources, ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today is the highest yet at ₹355. This means that shares of ICICI Prudential AMC are trading ₹355 above the offer price.

At the prevailing GMP, ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing price could be ₹2520 — a premium of 16.40%.

Upon listing, it will also become the fifth listed entity from the ICICI Group, after ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and ICICI Securities.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO shares are expected to list on December 19.

Track this space for all the LIVE updates on ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment