ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment LIVE: How to check status on NSE, BSE — GMP jumps, signals 16.40% listing pop

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment LIVE: Following the successful closure of the initial public offering (IPO) of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd, the investor focus has now shifted to its allotment status. ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment date is today, December 17.
The offer closed on Tuesday, garnering around ₹3 lakh crore bids, making it the fourth most-subscribed IPO in Indian market history.
The IPO of ICICI Prudential AMC, a subsidiary of ICICI Bank, was subscribed 39.17 times on the final day of the bidding process, driven largely by strong demand from institutional investors.
The ₹10,602.65-crore issue received bids for 137.15 crore shares against 3.50 crore shares on offer, as per data available on the NSE.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 123.87 times, while the non-institutional investors’ portion saw 22.04 times subscription. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 2.53 times.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO was priced in the range of ₹2,061 to ₹2,165 per share, valuing the asset manager at approximately ₹1.07 lakh crore.
The issue was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of over 4.89 crore shares by promoter Prudential Corporation Holdings of the UK. As a result, ICICI Prudential AMC will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.
The grey market premium for ICICI Prudential AMC IPO remains strong. According to market sources, ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today is the highest yet at ₹355. This means that shares of ICICI Prudential AMC are trading ₹355 above the offer price.
At the prevailing GMP, ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing price could be ₹2520 — a premium of 16.40%.
Upon listing, it will also become the fifth listed entity from the ICICI Group, after ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and ICICI Securities.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO shares are expected to list on December 19.
ICICI Prudential AMC became one of the largest and most diverse anchor and pre-IPO investor line-ups, comprising 74 anchor investors and 26 pre-IPO investors, with marquee names such as:
• Four sovereign wealth funds – Temasek, GIC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Lunate
• 19 of the top 20 mutual funds in the country
• 15 insurance companies and three pension funds
• Leading FIIs such as Capital Group, Fidelity, Norges, FMR, University of California, J.P. Morgan Investment Management, BlackRock, Aberdeen, Wellington, Goldman Sachs, WhiteOak, among others
• Renowned market investors and their funds, including the Estate of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Prashant Jain–led 3PIM, Manish Chokhani, and Madhu Kela
• Marquee family offices, including the Premji family, HCL, the Hero family, and the Times Group
1. Head to KFin Tech's IPO allotment page using this link: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
2. Select IPO from the dropdown
3. Pick either of the three options: Application Number/Demat Account/PAN
4. Hit Submit
1. Head to the NSE IPO allotment page using this link: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
2. Select Equity & SME IPO bid details
3. From the dropdown, select the symbol: ICICIAMC
4. Enter your PAN Number and your Application Number
5. Hit Submit
1. Head to the BSE website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
2. Select issue type as 'equity'
3. From the issue name dropdown, pick ICICI Prudential AMC
4. Enter application number or PAN number
5. Select I am not a robot
6. Hit search
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO received bids of around ₹3 lakh crore against an IPO size of ₹10,602 crore, becoming the 4th largest subscription amount in the history of Indian IPOs.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment date is today, December 17. This means investors who applied for the IPO will get to know if they have received the allotment or not. The issue garnered a robust response, receiving 39x bids as of the final day.