ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, how to check allotment status using PAN card details

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment: After the end of the day's bidding, focus has now shifted to the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment date, which is likely to be today. Applicants are eagerly awaiting the announcement of ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment status, as the ICICI subsidiary company has received a strong response from Indian primary market investors.

According to the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO subscription status, the public issue was subscribed over 39 times after the end of three days of bidding. Following the strong subscription, the grey market has become highly bullish on the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹304 in the grey market today, which means ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is 304. This is ₹10 higher than yesterday's ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP of ₹294.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment links After the announcement of ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment status, applicants are advised to check their application status online by logging in at the BSE link — bseindia.com or at the registrar's website — KFintech.com. For added convenience, they can log in directly at the BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the KFintech Link — ipostatus.kfintech.com.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment status check BSE 1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the Issue Type option;

3] Select ICICI Prudential AMC in the space given for the Issue Name;

4] Enter Application No. or your PAN card details;

5] Click on I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'search' option at the bottom.

Your ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment status KFintech 1] Select ICICI Prudential AMC in the space given for the 'IPO name';

2] Select either of 'Application Number, Demat Account or PAN'; and

3] Click on the 'Submit' option given at the bottom.

Your ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor.