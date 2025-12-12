ICICI Prudential AMC IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, other details. Apply or not?

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of ICICI Prudential AMC has opened today and will remain open for bidders until December 16, 2025. The asset management company (AMC) has declared the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO price band to be ₹2061 to ₹2165 per share. The AMC aims to raise ₹10,602.65 crore from this public issue, which is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS). This means that the net proceeds of the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO will not be reflected in the company's balance sheet, but will instead go into the pockets of the promoters who are offloading their shareholding through this public offer.

Meanwhile, ahead of the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO opening, shares of the company are available in the grey market. According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹120 apiece in the grey market today. This means ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today is ₹120.

Important ICICI Prudential AMC IPO details Here we list out important ICICI Prudential AMC IPO details in 10 points:

1] ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹120 apiece in the grey market today.

2] ICICI Prudential AMC IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 16 December 2025.

3] ICICI Prudential AMC IPO price: The AMC has declared a price band of ₹2061 to ₹2165 apiece for the book build issue.

4] ICICI Prudential AMC IPO size: The AMC aims to raise ₹10,602.65 crore from this public issue, which is entirely an OFS.

5] ICICI Prudential AMC IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue comprises six company shares.

6] ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment date: The most likely date for the finalisation of share allocation is 17 December 2025.

7] ICICI Prudential AMC IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue.

8] ICICI Prudential AMC IPO lead managers: Citigroup Global Markets India, Morgan Stanley India, BOFA Securities India, Axis Capital, CLSA India, IIFL Capital Services, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities (India), SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Avendus Capital, BNP Paribas, HDFC Bank, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Nuvama Wealth Management, and UBS Securities India have been appointed lead managers of the book build issue.

9] ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The most likely date for the share listing is 19 December 2025.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO review 10] ICICI Prudential AMC IPO — should you apply?: Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Rajan Shinde, Research Analyst at Mehta Equities, said, "By looking at the financials, delivered robust performance, with revenue from operations growing 32.5% in FY24 and 32.4% in FY25, while net profit rose by 32.5% in FY24 and 29.3% in FY25. At the upper price band of Rs. 2165, the issue is valued at a Market Cap of Rs. 107,007 cr. Based on FY 2026 annualised earnings, the company is seeking a PE of 33x and a Market Cap to AUM ratio of 10.55%, which appears fairly priced relative to its listed peers. With a strong pedigree from ICICI Bank and Prudential, robust digital adoption, and low concentration risk across schemes, we believe ICICI Pru AMC could command a premium valuation multiple compared to its peers. Given its dominant market position and long-term tailwinds from the financialization of household savings. Hence, we recommend investors “SUBSCRIBE” to the ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd IPO from a long-term perspective."

Anand Rathi has also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, saying, "ICICI Prudential, with a strong market share, is among the most profitable AMCs in the industry, valued at ~40x P/E on FY25 earnings (at the upper band), which is fair as compared to leading players (HDFC AMC & Nippon Life AMC). Considering the company’s consistent track record & superior financial metrics, the valuation is fully priced in. Hence, we recommend subscribing to the IPO from a medium to long-term perspective."

Adroit Financial Services, Aditya Birla Money, Arihant Capital, Canara Bank Securities, Sharekhan, and Swastika Investmart have also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO.