ICICI Prudential AMC IPO day 2: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Day 2: The initial public offering (IPO) of ICICI Prudential AMC opened on December 12, 2025, and will remain open for bidders until December 16, 2025. The asset management company (AMC) has declared the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO price band at ₹2061 to ₹2165 per share. The AMC aims to raise ₹10,602.65 crore from this public issue, which is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS). This means the net proceeds of the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO will not be reflected in the company's balance sheet, but will instead go into the pockets of the promoters who are offloading their shareholding through this public offer.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today Meanwhile, after the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO opening, shares of the company are available in the grey market at a substantial premium. According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹280 apiece in the grey market today. This means ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today is ₹280, which is ₹160 higher than Friday's ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP of ₹120. Market observers noted that the rise in the GMP of the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is commendable, despite a relatively soft response from investors. They said that the increase in ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP can be attributed to the upbeat mood in the secondary market and the attractive face value of the company.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO subscription status After the end of bidding on day 1, the public issue had been subscribed 0.72 times, the retail portion of the public issue had been booked 0.21 times, the NII segment had been booked 0.37 times, whereas the QIB portion had been filled 1.97 times.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO review Master Capital Services has assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, saying, "With a comprehensive suite of mutual fund offerings, growing alternates business, and leadership in equity-oriented and hybrid segments, ICICI Prudential AMC is well-positioned to capitalize on the continued expansion of India’s equity markets, and sustain its dominance through scale, brand strength, and operational excellence. Investors may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment opportunity."

Sharekhan has also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, saying, "With a strong market share, the company is among the most profitable AMCs in the industry. IPO is valued at ~40.x PE on FY25 earnings (at upper price band), which are fair when compared to the leading players. Considering the company’s consistent track record and superior financial metrics, the valuations are reasonable. Hence, we recommend subscribing to the IPO from a medium to long-term perspective."

Adroit Financial Services, Invest4Edu, Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, Aditya Birla Money, Anand Rathi, Arihant Capital Markets, BP Equities, Canara Bank Securities, DR Choksey FinServ, Mehta Equities, RR Financial, and SMIFS have also assigned an 'apply' tag to the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO details The AMC has declared a price band of ₹2061 to ₹2165 apiece for the book build issue. The asset management company aims to raise ₹10,602.65 crore from this public issue, which is entirely an OFS. A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue comprises six company shares.

The most likely ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment date is 17 December 2025 and most likely ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing date is 19 December 2025.

