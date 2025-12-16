ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Day 3 LIVE: Last day to subscribe - Should you apply? Check latest GMP, subcription status

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of ICICI Prudential AMC, which opened on December 12, 2025, will close today, December 16, 2025. The issue was subscribed 2.03 times by the end of Day 2.

The asset management company has set the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO price band at ₹2061 to ₹2165 per share. The AMC plans to raise ₹10,602.65 crore through this IPO, which is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS). As a result, none of the proceeds will flow into the company’s balance sheet; instead, they will go to the promoters who are offloading their stake through the offer.

Once listed, ICICI Prudential AMC will become the fifth company from the ICICI Group to list on Indian stock exchanges. The most likely date for the IPO share allotment is December 17, 2025, while the expected listing date is December 19, 2025.

Citigroup Global Markets India is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO stands at ₹302 today. This indicates that ICICI Prudential AMC shares are trading ₹302 above the upper price band of ₹2165. Based on the current GMP, the estimated listing price is around ₹2467, reflecting a premium of 13.95%.

