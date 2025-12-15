Mint Market
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue sails through on second day — Should you too apply? Check GMP, review

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Day 2 LIVE: The initial public offering of ICICI Prudential AMC sailed through on the second day of the bidding process today. The GMP signals 12% listing gains for the IPO.

Asit Manohar
Updated15 Dec 2025, 12:40:39 PM IST
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing price is estimated to be at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2430, a premium of 12%.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing price is estimated to be at ₹ ₹2430, a premium of 12%.(Sandip Mahankal)

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Day 2 LIVE: After receiving 72% bids as of the first day of the bidding process on Friday, ICICI Prudential AMC IPO finally sailed through on the second day of the book-built offer on Monday, December 15.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO price band of 2,061–2,165 per share, valuing it at approximately 1.07 lakh crore ($11.86 billion) at the upper end.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of over 4.89 crore shares by promoter Prudential Corporation Holdings (UK), meaning that the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue. Currently, ICICI Bank holds a 51% stake in the asset manager, while Prudential owns the remaining 49%.

Upon listing, ICICI Prudential AMC will become the fifth company from the ICICI group to list on the Indian stock exchanges.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today is 265. This means that ICICI Prudential AMC shares are trading 265 above the upper end of the price band of 2165.

At the prevailing GMP, ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing price is estimated to be at 2430, a premium of 12%. The listing of shares is expected to take place on December 19.

Watch this space for LIVE updates on ICICI Prudential AMC IPO on the second day of bidding.

15 Dec 2025, 12:40:39 PM IST

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO review

Master Capital Services has assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, saying, "With a comprehensive suite of mutual fund offerings, growing alternates business, and leadership in equity-oriented and hybrid segments, ICICI Prudential AMC is well-positioned to capitalize on the continued expansion of India’s equity markets, and sustain its dominance through scale, brand strength, and operational excellence. Investors may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment opportunity."

15 Dec 2025, 12:36:51 PM IST

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO subscription status

By 12:33 PM on the second day of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed 1.28 times, the retail portion of the public issue had been booked 0.55 times, the NII segment had been booked 1.96 times, whereas the QIB portion had been filled 1.98 times.

15 Dec 2025, 12:35:14 PM IST

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today

According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 280 apiece in the grey market today.

15 Dec 2025, 12:29:59 PM IST

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Day 2 LIVE: GMP signals 12% listing gains

