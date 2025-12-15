ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue sails through on second day — Should you too apply? Check GMP, review

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Day 2 LIVE: After receiving 72% bids as of the first day of the bidding process on Friday, ICICI Prudential AMC IPO finally sailed through on the second day of the book-built offer on Monday, December 15.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO price band of ₹2,061–2,165 per share, valuing it at approximately ₹1.07 lakh crore ($11.86 billion) at the upper end.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of over 4.89 crore shares by promoter Prudential Corporation Holdings (UK), meaning that the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue. Currently, ICICI Bank holds a 51% stake in the asset manager, while Prudential owns the remaining 49%.

Upon listing, ICICI Prudential AMC will become the fifth company from the ICICI group to list on the Indian stock exchanges.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today is ₹265. This means that ICICI Prudential AMC shares are trading ₹265 above the upper end of the price band of ₹2165.

At the prevailing GMP, ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing price is estimated to be at ₹ ₹2430, a premium of 12%. The listing of shares is expected to take place on December 19.

Watch this space for LIVE updates on ICICI Prudential AMC IPO on the second day of bidding.