ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP jumps ahead of offer launch this week: Check dates, price band, size and other key details

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: The much-awaited ₹10,602-crore IPO is all set to hit the primary market this week. ICICI Prudential AMC IPO will open for bidding on Friday, December 12 and close on Tuesday, December 16.

ICICI Prudential AMC provides services across mutual fund management, portfolio management (PMS), alternative investment funds (AIFs), and offshore advisory.

As of March 31, 2025, the firm catered to about 14.6 million investors and managed a quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) of ₹9,432.8 billion. This included ₹8,794.1 billion in mutual funds and ₹638.7 billion in alternative assets.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today Ahead of the opening of the mainboard issue, the GMP of ICICI Prudential AMC IPO has jumped to +137 on Wednesday, December 10, as per investorgain.

This means that the shares of ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is trading at a premium of ₹137 in the grey market. The estimated listing price of ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is likely to be ₹2302, which is 6.33% higher than the IPO price of ₹2165.

According to the trends in the grey market, the IPO GMP is trending upward and expects a strong listing.

The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹185.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO details The IPO is a full offer for sale (OFS) of 4.89 crore shares by its promoter, UK-based Prudential Corporation Holdings. Because it is a pure OFS, no new shares will be created, and the company itself will not receive any capital—all proceeds will go to the promoter selling the shares.

The ICICI Bank subsidiary has set the IPO price band at ₹2,061– ₹2,165 per share, with each share having a face value of ₹1.

ICICI AMC has specified a minimum bid size of 6 shares, with bids allowed in multiples of 6. The IPO will close on December 16, while anchor investors can participate on December 11, according to the red herring prospectus.

Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. will act as the registrar.