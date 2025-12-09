ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP signals modest listing pop — Check 5 key risks ahead of the offer launch this week

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: The ₹10,602-crore initial public offering (IPO) by ICICI Prudential AMC is set to kick off this week on December 12. The company yesterday, on December 8, announced the price band for its maiden share sale at ₹2,061 to ₹2,165 apiece, valuing the company at ₹1.07 lakh crore.

Since the IPO is an entirely offer-for-sale by the promoter selling shareholder — UK-based Prudential Corporation Holdings — none of the proceeds will be received by the company.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP Ahead of the IPO launch, ICICI Prudential AMC is witnessing a modest trend in the grey market. The latest grey market premium of the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is ₹85. This means that shares of India's second-largest AMC by assets are trading ₹85 above the upper end of the price band.

At the prevailing GMP and upper end of the price band, ICICI Prudential AMC shares are looking at a listing pop 3.9%.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO — Key risks Before applying for the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO this week, investors should also be aware of some of the risks that the company has listed in the red-herring prospectus (RHP). Let's take a look:

1. Concentration risk A significant portion of ICICI Prudential AMC's assets under management is concentrated in a few schemes, creating a risk for the company as the performance of these schemes can significantly affect the AUM and operations.

As of September 30, five of the largest equity schemes formed 53% of the overall equity QAAUM. Meanwhile, in the debt category, this figure swelled to 68%. Since the asset management industry significantly depends on macroeconomic conditions, such concentration could have an adverse effect, especially during periods of volatility, the company said in its RHP.

2. Employee misappropriation, fraud pose harm to reputation The AMC's business is exposed to the risk of employee misappropriation, fraud or misconduct, such as mis-selling of products, illegal transactions, insider trading, improperly using or disclosing confidential and price-sensitive information or falsifying documents, among others.

These activities can result in regulatory sanctions, reputational damage and financial loss.

3. AMCs are subject to regulatory risks As an asset management company, ICICI Prudential AMC is regulated by SEBI through a variety of regulations, guidelines, circulars and notifications issued from time to time as applicable for mutual funds, PMS and AIFs.

If the company fails to comply with any regulations or guidelines, it may be subject to fines, sanctions and court proceedings. Compliance or other costs may rise due to changes in regulations, which may reduce our profit or put us at a competitive disadvantage, the company noted.

4. Intense competition The asset management industry in India is highly competitive. Increasing competition from new players entering the market is expected to drive fund managers to be more innovative and agile in their investment strategies to attract and retain investors.

Greater competition may result in a decrease in ICICI Pru AMC's AUM or force the company to reduce its asset management fees. Inability to respond effectively to competition from other asset management companies or to offer better or differentiated investment products to investors could lead to a reduction in market share or a decline in AUM, which could adversely affect their business, results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows.

5. Market, economic factors can impact performance The company's investment activities are subject to market, liquidity and other risks, with each type of scheme and the instruments in which funds are invested carrying specific risks associated with them. Moreover, the business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows are significantly affected by market fluctuations and general economic conditions.

Volatile market conditions arising from adverse economic factors in India or globally could impact the financial performance of ICICI Prudential AMC, as per its RHP.