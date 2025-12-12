ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue set to open today: Check GMP, review — Apply or not?

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Day 1 LIVE: ICICI Prudential AMC IPO opened for bidding today, December 12, intending to raise ₹10,602 crore. The IPO will remain open until December 16.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO price band has been set at ₹2,061– ₹2,165 per share, valuing the company at approximately ₹1.07 lakh crore. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of over 4.89 crore shares by promoter Prudential Corporation Holdings (UK), meaning the company itself will not receive funds from the issue.
Currently, ICICI Bank holds 51%, while Prudential owns 49% of the AMC. Upon listing, ICICI Prudential AMC will become the fifth ICICI Group entity to be listed, after ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life, ICICI Lombard, and ICICI Securities.
The company raised ₹3,022 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today is ₹150, highest so far. This means that shares of the AMC are trading ₹150 above the upper end of the price band. At the prevailing GMP, offer could list at ₹2315, a premium of 7%.
The company is expected to debut on the stock exchanges on December 19.
Watch this space for LIVE updates on ICICI Prudential AMC IPO.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today is ₹150 — highest so far. This means that shares of the AMC are trading ₹150 above the upper end of the price band. At the prevailing GMP, offer could list at ₹2315, a premium of 7%.
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC), an arm of the ICICI Bank, on Thursday said it has raised ₹3,022 crore from anchor investors, a day before the opening of its mega-initial share-sale for public subscription.
A wide range of foreign and domestic investors were allotted shares, including the government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity, Norges Bank, BlackRock, Aberdeen, Wellington, Capital World, J P Morgan Investment Management Inc., Goldman Sachs and Aranda Investments Pte. Limited, according to a circular uploaded on the Bombay Stock Exchange's (BSE) website.
Domestically, the anchor book also saw participation from the state-owned LIC and top mutual fund houses, such as SBI MF, Nippon India MF, Axis MF, HDFC MF and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, among others.
According to the circular, ICICI Prudential AMC has allotted 1.39 crore shares to 149 funds at ₹2,165 apiece, which is also the higher end of the price band.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.