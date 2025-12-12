ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue booked 2% so far — GMP signals 7% listing pop. Time to apply?

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Day 1 LIVE: ICICI Prudential AMC IPO opened for bidding today, December 12, intending to raise ₹10,602 crore. The IPO will remain open until December 16.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO price band has been set at ₹2,061– ₹2,165 per share, valuing the company at approximately ₹1.07 lakh crore. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of over 4.89 crore shares by promoter Prudential Corporation Holdings (UK), meaning the company itself will not receive funds from the issue.
Currently, ICICI Bank holds 51%, while Prudential owns 49% of the AMC. Upon listing, ICICI Prudential AMC will become the fifth ICICI Group entity to be listed, after ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life, ICICI Lombard, and ICICI Securities.
The company raised ₹3,022 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today is ₹150, highest so far. This means that shares of the AMC are trading ₹150 above the upper end of the price band. At the prevailing GMP, offer could list at ₹2315, a premium of 7%.
The company is expected to debut on the stock exchanges on December 19.
Diversified presence across equity, debt, hybrid, SIPs, and an expanding passive portfolio supports stable and predictable long-term cash flows.
Sector-leading RoNW of 82.8% and an EBITDA margin of 73% underscore superior operational efficiency. Consistent revenue and profit growth over FY23–FY25 highlights strong business momentum.
A P/E of 40.37× (FY25) appears reasonable relative to peers, supported by strong fundamentals. Backed by strong brand equity and structural industry tailwinds, the IPO offers a compelling long-term investment opportunity.
— Swastika Investmart
The IPO is a 100% offer for sale (OFS). That means no fresh shares are being issued; existing shareholder Prudential Corporation Holdings (the UK-partner) will sell up to ~17.65 million equity shares. As a result, no funds will be received by the company. The company will only enjoy the benefits of listing on the stock exchange.
ICICI Prudential AMC is one of India’s strongest asset managers, holding the second largest AUM base at Rs. 8.8 trillion as of March 2025. It enjoys a 13% industry share overall and leads in active fund management with a 13.3% share. In equity funds, its position is even stronger, with Rs. 4.9 trillion in QAAUM and rapid growth over FY23-25. Its wide product basket of 135 schemes also helps reduce concentration risk, as no single scheme contributes more than 7% of total AUM.
Financial performance remains a key strength. The company delivered Rs. 46.8 billion in operating revenue in FY25, growing at 24% CAGR over four years which is faster than listed peers. Its revenue yield of 52 bps is also higher than competitors such as HDFC AMC and Nippon AMC. Profitability is exceptional as well, with FY25 PAT at Rs. 26.5 billion and industry leading ROE of 82.8%.
On valuations, ICICI AMC appears fairly priced. Considering its strong fundamentals, consistent PAT growth, and superior returns. Growth prospects remain healthy, supported by rising retail participation, expansion in alternates like PMS and AIFs, and a highly digital operating model. The company also benefits from a strong distribution network and experienced management team.
Key risks to monitor include rising competition, mixed performance in certain equity categories, and long-term pressure on fee yields if passive investing gains more share. Overall, the IPO looks fairly valued, backed by strong scale, profitability, and steady growth visibility.
— Abhinav Tiwari, Research Analyst at Bonanza
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO opened for bidding for the first time. Investors can place their bids till 5 pm today. The issue will remain open till December 16.
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC), an arm of the ICICI Bank, on Thursday said it has raised ₹3,022 crore from anchor investors, a day before the opening of its mega-initial share-sale for public subscription.
A wide range of foreign and domestic investors were allotted shares, including the government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity, Norges Bank, BlackRock, Aberdeen, Wellington, Capital World, J P Morgan Investment Management Inc., Goldman Sachs and Aranda Investments Pte. Limited, according to a circular uploaded on the Bombay Stock Exchange's (BSE) website.
Domestically, the anchor book also saw participation from the state-owned LIC and top mutual fund houses, such as SBI MF, Nippon India MF, Axis MF, HDFC MF and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, among others.
According to the circular, ICICI Prudential AMC has allotted 1.39 crore shares to 149 funds at ₹2,165 apiece, which is also the higher end of the price band.