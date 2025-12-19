ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing date today — GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares on Dalal Street

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company is set to make its Dalal Street debut today, Friday, 19 December 2025, after receiving heavy bidding from all three investor segments in its initial public offering (IPO), according to exchange data.

BSE data show that as of the final day of the public bidding, the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO was subscribed 39.17 times as investors booked 1,37,14,89,456 shares, out of a total 3,50,15,691 shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion emerged as the heaviest bidder, subscribing 123.87 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 22.04 times, and the retail portion was subscribed 2.53 times as of the final day.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today According to the information available on Investorgain.com, shares of ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd were available at a premium of ₹520 in the grey market today. This means ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today is ₹520. This also mean that grey market is predicting that expected ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing price would be ₹2,685 ( ₹2165 + 520). In other words, grey market is predicting around 24% listing gain for the lucky allottees.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing price prediction Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said that ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company is backed by strong parent firms ICICI Bank and Prudential Plc, giving the company a significant advantage in brand credibility, distribution reach, and governance standards.

The stock market expert expects the shares of the company to be listed with a 16% listing gain on Dalal Street, indicating a stable to positive listing rather than an aggressive debut.

“In the unofficial market, the grey market premium (GMP) is hovering in the range of 16%, indicating expectations of a stable to positive listing rather than an aggressive debut,” Nyati said.

The expert also highlighted that, given moderate GMP trends and fair valuations, short-term investors should book part profit and hold the remaining with the stop loss at the cost price.

“Overall, the stock is more suitable for long-term portfolio allocation than for short-term speculative trading,” said Nyati.

Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst at Mehta Equities, expects that the shares of the ICICI Prudential AMC are set to be listed in the range of ₹2,450-2,500 apiece, marking a premium of 13-16% over the issue price, fueled by the strong subscription traction and investor interest.

“On valuation parse, the issue was asking a market cap of ₹1.07 trillion, which we feel is fairly priced relative to its listed peers. With a strong pedigree of ICICI Bank and Prudential, robust digital adoption and low concentration risk across schemes, we believe ICICI Pru AMC could command a premium valuation multiple than its peers,” said the stock market expert.

Tapse also said that they recommend investors to “Hold” the stock for a long-term period, given the company's dominant position and long-term tailwinds from the financialisation of household savings.

As of Thursday, 18 December 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO stood at ₹370 per share. With the upper price band of ₹2,165, the company's stocks are expected to be listed at ₹2,535 apiece, marking a 17% potential listing premium, according to IPO India data.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO details Mint reported earlier that the ICICI Prudential AMC was offering a book-built issue comprising a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 4.90 crore equity shares amounting to ₹10,602.65 crore.

The company's issue opened for public bidding on Friday, 12 December 2025, and closed after its three-day bidding round on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, according to the filing data.

ICICI Prudential AMC fixed the price band of the public issue in the range of ₹2,061 and ₹2,165 per share, with a lot size of 6 shares per lot. The shares of the company were allotted to the stock market investors on Wednesday, 17 December, and are now set to be listed on Dalal Street on Friday, 19 December 2025.

