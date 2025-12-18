ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing date tomorrow: Here's what GMP signals ahead of debut

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: After successful allotment on Wednesday, the investors are now preparing for the D-Street listing of the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO.

The shares of ICICI Prudential IPO are all set to make its stock market debut on Friday, December 19, on both stock exchanges - NSE and BSE. During the three-day subscription period, the AMC company raised ₹10,602.65 crore which was entirely an offer for sale of 4.90 crore shares.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today Ahead of listing on Friday, the shares of ICICI Prudential AMC IPO are commanding a strong premium in the grey market, indicating a strong a market debut.

According to Investorgain, ICICI Prudential AMC IPO shares are currently trading at a premium of ₹454 in the grey market. This means that the GMP of ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is +454.

The estimated listing price of ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is likely to ₹2619, which is 21% higher than the IPO price band of ₹2165.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO details The IPO was entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with Prudential Corporation Holdings divesting up to 48,972,994 equity shares. The price band was set at ₹2,061– ₹2,165 per share, with a lot size of six shares, and the issue remained open for bidding from Friday, December 12, to Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

Investor response was robust, with the issue closing 39.17 times subscribed overall. Demand was driven primarily by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 123.87 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) oversubscribed 22.04 times and retail investors 2.53 times.

The basis of allotment was finalised on Wednesday, December 17. Since the IPO was a pure OFS, the company will not receive any funds from the offering.

Kfin Technologies is acting as the registrar to the issue. The book-running lead managers include Citigroup Global Markets India, ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, BofA Securities India, Avendus Capital, Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, CLSA India, HDFC Bank, IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), Nuvama Wealth Management, SBI Capital Markets, and UBS Securities India.