ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing date tomorrow: Here's what GMP signals ahead of debut

Ahead of listing on Friday, the shares of ICICI Prudential AMC IPO are commanding a strong premium in the grey market, indicating a strong a market debut.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated18 Dec 2025, 03:57 PM IST
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing date tomorrow: Here's what GMP signals ahead of debut
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing date tomorrow: Here's what GMP signals ahead of debut(Bloomberg)

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: After successful allotment on Wednesday, the investors are now preparing for the D-Street listing of the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO.

The shares of ICICI Prudential IPO are all set to make its stock market debut on Friday, December 19, on both stock exchanges - NSE and BSE. During the three-day subscription period, the AMC company raised 10,602.65 crore which was entirely an offer for sale of 4.90 crore shares.

Also Read | ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment LIVE: GMP jumps further to ₹400

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today

Ahead of listing on Friday, the shares of ICICI Prudential AMC IPO are commanding a strong premium in the grey market, indicating a strong a market debut.

According to Investorgain, ICICI Prudential AMC IPO shares are currently trading at a premium of 454 in the grey market. This means that the GMP of ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is +454.

The estimated listing price of ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is likely to 2619, which is 21% higher than the IPO price band of 2165.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO details

The IPO was entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with Prudential Corporation Holdings divesting up to 48,972,994 equity shares. The price band was set at 2,061– 2,165 per share, with a lot size of six shares, and the issue remained open for bidding from Friday, December 12, to Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

Investor response was robust, with the issue closing 39.17 times subscribed overall. Demand was driven primarily by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 123.87 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) oversubscribed 22.04 times and retail investors 2.53 times.

The basis of allotment was finalised on Wednesday, December 17. Since the IPO was a pure OFS, the company will not receive any funds from the offering.

Also Read | ICICI Pru AMC IPO debut in focus: Can ICICI group finally snap listing jinx?

Kfin Technologies is acting as the registrar to the issue. The book-running lead managers include Citigroup Global Markets India, ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, BofA Securities India, Avendus Capital, Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, CLSA India, HDFC Bank, IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), Nuvama Wealth Management, SBI Capital Markets, and UBS Securities India.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

IPOsIPO
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing date tomorrow: Here's what GMP signals ahead of debut
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.