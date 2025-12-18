ICICI Prudential AMC IPO debut in focus: Can ICICI group finally snap the muted listing jinx?

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) is set to make its stock market debut on Indian bourses on December 19. With this listing, the ICICI Bank-backed firm will become the fifth group company to go public, joining ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and ICICI Securities.

Unlike the group’s last three listings, which saw muted debuts, ICICI Prudential AMC is widely expected to buck the trend. Marking the ICICI group’s first IPO in eight years, the issue attracted bids worth nearly ₹3 lakh crore, making it the fourth most-subscribed IPO in India’s capital market.

Tepid debuts for ICICI group companies Prior to this, the three group companies, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and ICICI Securities, which listed in 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively had opened at a discount.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance shares had listed at ₹329 in September 2016, a discount of 1.50% as against its offer price of ₹334. By the end of the trading session, it had slumped to ₹297.65 on the BSE, shedding 10.88%.

It was followed by the listing of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company in September 2017 at a 1.66% discount at ₹650 as against the IPO price of ₹661. However, it recouped its losses and managed to end the day 3.11% higher.

Lastly, ICICI Securities, which has now delisted from Indian stock market, had debuted in April 2018. Its fall was even steeper upon listing as it debuted at ₹431.1, down 17%, from its IPO price of ₹520. By the end of the session, it had recouped some losses to end 14.41% lower than the IPO price.

Meanwhile, according to market sources, the flagship group company and the leading Indian private sector lender, ICICI Bank, had seen a modestly positive start for its IPO. The IPO shares were listed way back in 1997 at ₹37 as against the offer price of ₹35.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing price Now, the investor focus is fixed on the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing, which is set to buck this trend and list at a solid premium of 17%, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP).

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today (December 18) was ₹400, the highest so far. At the current GMP, ICICI Prudential AMC share price could be ₹2565 upon listing, a premium of 18.48%.

Domestic brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher has already initiated coverage on the stock, with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of ₹3000. The brokerage remains bullish on the AMC stock given (1) its strong performance/parentage which is driving the highest net equity flow market share (17.5% in 8MFY26) among AMCs; (2) its superior equity yields of 67bps due to lowest distributor payout; (3) it accounts for 73.7% of MF sales by ICICIBC due to the latter’s closed architecture; and (4) a higher share of non-MF revenue at 9.2% among peers.

We expect equity AAuM CAGR over FY25-28E to be 2.5% higher than the industry, leading to core PAT CAGR of 18.5%, it said. "Upper band of ₹2,165 suggests a valuation of ~27x on Sep’27 core EPS, indicating 17%/16% discount to HDFCAMC (32x) and NAM (32x). ICICIAMC may eventually command a premium to HDFCAMC due to better distribution and diversification while having similar profitability," it added.

Meanwhile, Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVAsset PMS, said the investment case in ICICI Pru AMC is best viewed through the lens of India’s long-term financialisation theme rather than short-term listing dynamics. With mutual fund penetration still relatively low and household savings steadily shifting toward market-linked products, large AMCs are structurally well placed, he noted.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing date is December 19.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO The ₹10,602 crore ICICI Prudential AMC IPO was entirely an offer for sale by its promoter, Prudential Plc. This means all proceeds will be received by the selling shareholder.

The offer was priced in the range of ₹2,061– ₹2,165 per share, implying a valuation of ₹ ₹1.07 lakh crore at the upper end of the price band.

The IPO was booked 39.17 times during the bidding period, which opened on December 12 and closed on December 16.

ICICI Prudential AMC offers a broad range of investment products across multiple asset classes. As of September 30, 2025, the AMC managed 143 mutual fund schemes, the highest in the Indian mutual fund industry.