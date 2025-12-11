ICICI Prudential AMC IPO opens tomorrow. GMP, price band, key dates, other details in 10 points

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company IPO: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, the country’s largest active mutual fund manager, is gearing up for a high-profile debut on the stock market. With over three decades of experience managing Indian investors’ money, the firm will open its ₹10,602 crore offer for sale tomorrow, December 12, consisting entirely of an OFS.

The IPO will remain open until December 16, with a price band set between ₹2,061 and ₹2,165 per share.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP ICICI Prudential AMC shares are commanding a decent grey market premium (GMP) ahead of the issue opening. ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today is ₹119 per share. This indicates that ICICI Prudential AMC shares are likely to list at ₹2,284, a premium of 5.5% to their issue price of ₹2,165.

Here are 10 key things to know about ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: 1] ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Key Dates: ICICI Prudential AMC IPO opens for subscription on Friday, December 12, and will close on Tuesday, December 16. ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment date is likely Wednesday, December 17, and the tentative IPO listing date is Friday, December 19. ICICI Prudential AMC shares will be listed on both the exchanges - BSE and NSE.

2] ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Details: The IPO is entirely an offer for sale of 4.90 crore shares totaling ₹10,602.65 crore.

3] ICICI Prudential AMC Selling shareholder: The shares in the issue are being offloaded by Prudential Corporation Holdings, one of the two promoters of ICICI Prudential AMC. The other promoter is ICICI Bank Limited, which holds 51% of the company’s equity.

4] About ICICI Prudential AMC: Incorporated in 1993, ICICI Prudential AMC is an asset management company that has consistently followed a risk-first investment philosophy while targeting long-term returns for its clients. The firm manages a substantial quarterly average asset under management (QAAUM), which stood at ₹10,147.6 billion as of September 30, 2025. ICICI Prudential AMC also provides Portfolio Management Services (PMS), Alternative Investment Funds (AIF), and advisory services for offshore investors.

5] ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Lot Size: ICICI Prudential AMC IPO lot size is 6 shares. The minimum investment amount required by a retail investor is ₹12,990.

6] ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Objectives: Since its an OFS, proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

7] ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Reservation: The IPO’s share allocation is divided across key investor categories, with not more than 50% of the net offer reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). Retail investors are allocated not less than 35% of the net offer, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) are earmarked not less than 15% of the available shares.

8] ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Review: Sharekhan noted that with a strong market share, ICICI Prudential AMC ranks among the most profitable asset management companies in the industry. The brokerage highlighted that the IPO is priced at 40.x PE on FY25 earnings (at the upper price band), which it considers reasonable when compared with leading peers. Given the company’s consistent performance and robust financial metrics, Sharekhan believes the valuation is justified and recommends subscribing to the IPO from a medium- to long-term perspective.

9] ICICI Prudential AMC IPO BRLM, Registrar: The book-running lead managers for the IPO are Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, Axis Capital Limited, CLSA India Private Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited (formerly known as IIFL Securities Limited), Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, Avendus Capital Private Limited, BNP Paribas, HDFC Bank Limited, JM Financial Limited, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited and UBS Securities India Private Limited. KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar.

10] ICICI Prudential AMC Financials: The company’s profit increased from ₹1,515 crore in FY23 to ₹2,049 crore in FY24, and further to ₹2,650 crore in FY25. In the first half of FY26 alone, it reported a profit of ₹1,617 crore. Revenue displayed a similarly strong rise, moving from ₹2,837 crore in FY23 to ₹4,977 crore in FY25. For the first six months of FY26, revenue from operations reached ₹2,949 crore.

