This rise in flows is supported by a similar surge in the number of SIPs, which more than doubled to 14.2 million from 5.7 million over the period. Notably, 92.5% of these have a tenure of over five years, reinforcing the book's long duration. Of the 15.5 million individual investors (trailing Nippon's 21.9 million), 6.4 million have at least one SIP folio. Together, this expanding, long-tenured SIP base enabled the AMC to report an industry-leading growth profile.