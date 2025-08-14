Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of software developer Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd received nearly 4 times subscription. The bidding has ended, and now investors focus on Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO allotment date.

The public issue was open from August 11 to 13, and Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO allotment date is likely today, 14 August 2025, while the IPO listing date is August 19. Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO is an SME IPO and the equity shares will be listed on BSE SME.

The company will finalise Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is out, it will credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on August 18 and initiate refunds on the same day.

Investors can check Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and IPO registrar. Cameo Corporate Services is the Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO registrar.

To do a Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO allotment status check online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below.

Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Icodex Publishing Solutions Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO Allotment Status Check Cameo Corporate Services Step 1] Visit Cameo Corporate Services website on this link - https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2] Select any one of the given three links to check allotment status

Step 3] Choose ‘Icodex Publishing Solutions Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 4] Select among DP ID / Client ID, Application No. or PAN and enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha and click on ‘Submit’

Your Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO GMP Today Icodex Publishing Solutions shares are available at their issue price, without any grey market premium (GMP) in the unlisted market. According to stock market observers, Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share.

Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO GMP today signals that the equity shares of the company will be listed at ₹102 apiece, without any premium or discount to its issue price of ₹102 per share.

Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO price band was set at ₹98.00 to ₹102.00 per share. The ₹42.03 crore worth Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO was open for subscription from August 11 to August 13.

The public issue was subscribed 3.95 times in total. It was booked 4.67 times in the individual investors category, 33.08 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 1.58 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Indcap Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO registrar.

