Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO booked 30% on first bidding day so far; check GMP, issue details, more

Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO commenced on Monday, August 11 and will conclude on Wednesday, August 13. Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO price band has been set at ₹98 to ₹102 equity share, each with a face value of ₹10. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares and in multiples of 1,200 shares thereafter.

Icodex Publishing Solutions Limited specializes in developing software products for the scholarly publishing industry.

The firm creates software solutions that facilitate the publishing of research papers and academic articles, covering the complete journey from manuscript preparation to the distribution of print and digital content.

Additionally, the company provides Business Process Management services, which encompass quality assurance, editorial assistance, and back-end support to aid publishing clients worldwide throughout the publishing workflow.

Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO subscription status Icodex Publishing IPO subscription status is 30% on day 1 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 25%, and NII portion was booked 32%. The qualified institutional buyers portion was booked 1.00 times.

The company has received bids for 11,84,400 shares against 39,14,400 shares on offer on the third bidding day, at 15:14 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO details Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO consists of a fresh issue of 41,20,800 equity shares, aggregating to ₹42.03 crore. The offer-for-sale (OFS) component consists of 7,24,800 equity shares.

Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO aims to use the net proceeds from the offering for several purposes, including acquiring new office space, procuring hardware for the new office, meeting working capital needs, and covering general corporate expenses.

Indcap Advisors Pvt Ltd serves as the book-running lead manager for the Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO, whereas Cameo Corporate Services Ltd acts as the registrar for the offering. The market maker for the Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd.

Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO GMP today Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO GMP today is +14. This indicates Icodex Publishing IPO share price were trading at a premium of ₹14 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Icodex Publishing IPO share price was indicated at ₹116 apiece, which is 13.73% higher than the IPO price of ₹102.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.