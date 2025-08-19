Icodex Publishing Solutions shares off to a poor start, list at 20% discount to IPO price on BSE SME

Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO listing: Shares of Icodex Publishing Solutions were off to a weak start as they listed on the BSE SME platform at a 20% discount to the initial public offering (IPO) price. Icodex Publishing Solutions share price got listed at ₹81.60, down ₹20.40 or 20%, as against the issue price of ₹102.

Within seconds of listing, the Icodex Publishing Solutions share price declined to the 5% lower price band of ₹77.55, signalling intense selling pressure.

Icodex Publishing Solutions' IPO listing price was below expectations. Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO GMP (grey market premium) signalled a listing at par to the issue price.

Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO Details Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO received decent demand from investors. At the end of the three-day bidding period (August 11 to August 13), the offer was subscribed 3.95 times.

The retail portion was booked 4.67 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 1.58 times and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment received a massive 33.08 times bids.

Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO, worth ₹42.03 crore, was a mix of fresh issue of 0.34 crore shares, aggregating to ₹34.64 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.07 crore shares, worth ₹7.39 crore.

Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO price band was set at ₹102 per share. The lot size for an application is 1,200. The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor was ₹2,35,200, as they had to apply for at least two lots.

The company plans to use the funds raised from the fresh share sale for the purchase of new office premises, hardware for the new office, working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Indcap Advisors was the book-running lead manager, and Cameo Corporate Services acted as the registrar of the issue.

Incorporated in 2018, Icodex Publishing Solutions is engaged in software product development for the scholarly publishing industry. The company creates software solutions that support the entire publishing workflow—from manuscript preparation to print and digital content distribution.

In addition to software products, Icodex provides Business Process Management (BPM) services, including quality assurance, editorial support, IT services such as hardware installation, and back-end operational assistance. These services are designed to help global publishing clients manage and streamline the entire publishing process effectively.