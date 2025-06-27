Icon Facilitators IPO allotment in focus: Steps to check status; latest GMP

Icon Facilitators IPO allotment status: The initial public offering of Icon Facilitators concluded earlier this week, with investor focus now shifting to the allotment of the public offer.

Icon Facilitators IPO allotment date is fixed as Friday, June 27. The SME IPO, which was open for subscription from June 24 to June 26, was subscribed 2.49 times. The retail portion was booked the most at 4.10 times, followed by the QIB portion at 2.18 times and the NII portion at 0.92 times.

Icon Facilitators IPO worth ₹19.11 crore was entirely a fresh issue of 21 lakh shares, priced at ₹91 apiece.

Icon Facilitators IPO Allotment Status Since the shares of Icon Facilitators IPO are slated to list on BSE SME, investors can check the allotment status on the exchange. Alternatively, they can also check Icon Facilitators IPO allotment status on the registrar's website, which is Maashitla Securities Private Limited.

Steps to check allotment status on BSE - Head to BSE's website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Select Equity as Issue Type

- Select Icon Facilitators as the Issue Name from the dropdown

- Fill in the Application Number or the PAN Number

- Click on 'I'm not a robot'

- Hit Submit

Steps to check allotment status on registrar's website - Head to the website following this link: https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

- Select Icon Facilitators as Company from the dropdown

- Enter PAN/Application/DEMAT details

- Click on Submit

Icon Facilitators IPO GMP The grey market premium or GMP for Icon Facilitators has fizzled out to nil from ₹13 two days ago. Icon Facilitators IPO GMP of ₹0 suggests listing at par to the issue price of ₹91 per share. GMP refers to the premium at which an IPO share is trading in the grey market before it is officially listed on the stock exchange.

The shares of the company are slated to list on July 1.