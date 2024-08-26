Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO allotment date today: Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, August 26). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 116.75 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the initial public offering, Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd, opened on Wednesday, August 21, and ended on Friday, August 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can check the allocation basis to determine if they have received any shares. The IPO allotment status will also indicate the number of granted shares. Applicants who were unsuccessful in obtaining shares will initiate the refund process, and the allocated shares will be credited to their demat accounts.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Tuesday, August 27. The refund procedure will also begin on Tuesday.

Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO listing date is fixed for Wednesday, August 28 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO, you can do a Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 If you want to input your login details directly, access the Bigshare URL, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

- Visit the page for the IPO allocation of Ideal Technoplast Industries

Step 2 Choose the option "Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO" from the provided company list.

Step 3 Pick "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4 Simply click on "Search."

You can use either a computer monitor or your phone display to view your Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO progress.

Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO GMP today Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO GMP today is +15. This indicates Ideal Technoplast Industries share price were trading at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Ideal Technoplast Industries share price was indicated at ₹136 apiece, which is 12.4% higher than the IPO price of ₹121.

Today's IPO GMP trends higher and anticipates a solid listing based on the past eleven sessions' grey market actions. Analysts at investorgain.com estimate that the lowest GMP is ₹0 and the maximum GMP is ₹15.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.